WEST RICHLAND, WA - A man is recovering after he was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed by two people.

Richland Police found a man walking with no shoes on around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night near the WSU Tri-Cities campus. He told police people assaulted him at a home in the 3800 block of Van Giesen Street in West Richland.

Police say no weapons were involved, but two men - 21-year-old Anthony Lemos and 24-year-old Josiah Brown, both of Richland - forced the man into a car.

The man says they drove him to Richland and left him with nothing - no phone, no shoes.

Police did find the suspect car and arrested Lemos and Brown. They later arrested a third person, 20-year-old Zoe Lund at the home in West Richland where police think the assault happened. Police also say the victim and Lund dated about a year ago.

All three suspects were booked into the Benton County Jail on investigative hold for robbery, assault and kidnapping.

The victim was hurt during the assault and taken to Kadlec for treatment.

This story is developing.