Two men face charges after shooting gun out of their car in Kennewick and Pasco

PASCO, WA - Two men are facing charges after shooting a gun out of their car in Kennewick and in Pasco Wednesday night.

Pasco Police arrested 19-year-old Angel Negrete and 18-year-old Rodrigo Anguiano-Lopez for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers received a call of two men shooting guns out of their car before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Kennewick Police received the same call minutes before. People reported a shooting in the area of Fruitland Street and Entiat Avenue, in Kennewick. Two victims reported their vehicles being shot while they were driving down the road, but nobody was injured.

Pasco officers found and stopped the suspect vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and A Street.

The two men may also face charges in Kennewick.