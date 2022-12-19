TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season.
Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann's 'Mega Tree.'
"I just drove by his house last Christmas, saw that he had one and went back this year during June or so and knocked on his door," says Odahlen. "I asked him, 'how do you do this?' and he said, 'come on in I'll show you.'"
Odahlen has recently began decorating his house for the holidays in 2016 when he moved to the neighborhood of the annual Desert Plateau Luminaria in Pasco.
"I've got five grandkids," says Odahlen. "It's fun for them and it's fun because the community comes out."
Although the light displays are fun, Odahlen tells me they come with a lot of work and dangerous challenges.
Odahlen says a few years ago he fell off his ladder while decorating his house and hit his head, but didn't let that stop him from climbing back up there next year.
"I don't remember a thing about it," says Odahlen. "I woke up in the hospital. Right there by the front door, a mark is still on the wall where the ladder hit. I left it there to remind me."
Odahlen wants to continue his light display each year and has found a new inspiration for his work through David Bergmann and his house light display in West Richland.
Bergmann says, "He [Odahlen] came and knocked on my door and said he wanted to make a mega tree. I said sure I'll help you with that and now the rest is history. He has a big mega tree."
Odahlen says, "I met his [Bergmann] family, he took me out in his shop, shared technology with me. He gave me that star that's on top of the tree."
"It's just the right thing to do, you know?" says Bergmann. "I guess I've always been a person that likes to help others."
Odahlen says he doesn't take a moment of Bergmann's generosity for granted.
"He didn't know me from anybody and just shared everything," says Odahlen. "It's unreal. I consider him a very good friend."
Both Odahlen and Bergmann plan to continue their light displays until they physically can't decorate their houses.
The light displays will perform around 5 p.m. every night for a few hours until the first of next year.
For their locations, and many more light displays, you can check our holiday light map right here on our website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.