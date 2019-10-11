WALLA WALLA, WA – Expedition athlete Michael Reid from Philadelphia and video producer Yonatan Belik hailing from Ra’anana, Israel are on a world-record-breaking adventure.
They are traveling through all 48 continental U.S. States on two motor scooters with the goal of producing videos and photos chronicling their experiences, and revealing to the world the rich diversity of the U.S. and its people.
On the 11th they visited the city of Walla Walla as they passed through Washington.
Project Create48 sees Mike and Belik traveling an estimated 9,000 miles over the course of 3 months to break the Guinness World Record for the “Longest journey on a 50cc scooter.” Beginning on the 7th of September in Pennsylvania, the duo is making steady progress through the country.
Over the course of the journey, Mike and Belik have done everything from being hosted by the Crow Creek Native American community in South Dakota, to witnessing the power of Niagara Falls in New York.
“These scooters serve us as passports, through the physical and physiological borders of the United States… they are conversation starters, they invite people to engage with us, and in return we get to learn their stories and amplify them” says Belik during a recent TV interview in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The next state up for Mike and Belik is Washington. The duo is particularly interested in a novelty local to Walla Walla: The Walla Walla Sweet Onions.
“When stopping in places during our trip, we always try to scout out the most interesting, fun, and bizarre customs unique to each area. We’re all about experiencing new things and learning about what makes a community stand out!” says Belik regarding their reasoning behind choosing the sweet onions as their highlight while passing through the city of Walla Walla.
Mike, growing up in the United States, has always longed for a place within the pages of the Guinness Book of World Records.
“We used to open the book all the time look at these people and think to ourselves ‘my goodness look at these achievements! But why can’t we do that - why can’t we push ourselves more than we were told by society?’” says Mike regarding his and Belik’s shared passion.
Growing up in Israel, Belik would read through the record books, amazed by the accomplishments of highly dedicated people.
"I recall looking for Israeli record holders. I counted them on one hand while biting the nails of the other, thinking which records I could break.”
The two are giving presentations in select cities and visiting culturally unique places as they zigzag across the backroads of the United States.
Wheeling For The World
W4W is a collective of enthusiastic change makers working together through the power of movement both to explore and inspire.
