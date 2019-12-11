PASCO, WA - On Tuesday, December 10, Anthony Hamilton and Jerry Porter were sentenced for their roles in the Dec. 6, 2018 death of Javier Flores. Hamilton was also sentenced for assaulting Briselda Carrazco, who was in the same room as Flores at the time of the shooting.

Hamilton had pleaded guilty to second degree murder and second degree assault on Oct. 29, 2019. On Dec. 10, he was sentenced to just over 28 and a half years in prison, which includes a firearm enhancement and the assault 2 charge.

Porter was found guilty on Dec. 4 for first degree rendering criminal assistance. He was acquitted of first degree murder and first degree attempted murder for his alleged role in Flores's death and the shooting of Carrazco. Although he was acquitted for his role as a murder accomplice, the jury learned he drove Hamilton from the scene after the shooting. For this, Porter was sentenced to 29 months in prison.