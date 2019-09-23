PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking to identify and speak with the two men shown in these photos, who are suspects in a stabbing.

Pasco Officer Christenson investigated a stabbing on Saturday that happened at about 6 p.m. near Viera’s Bakery at S. 4th Avenue and W. Lewis Street. The victim told police that the two men became angry with him when he did not refer them to a meth dealer, so they fought with him and stabbed him once in the abdomen. The wound was serious but not life-threatening.