PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking to identify and speak with the two men shown in these photos, who are suspects in a stabbing.
Pasco Officer Christenson investigated a stabbing on Saturday that happened at about 6 p.m. near Viera’s Bakery at S. 4th Avenue and W. Lewis Street. The victim told police that the two men became angry with him when he did not refer them to a meth dealer, so they fought with him and stabbed him once in the abdomen. The wound was serious but not life-threatening.
The suspects are described as two Hispanic males in their 20’s, both claiming to be Sureños from San Pedro, California. One was described as having a distinctive skeleton tattoo on his right arm.
The case has been assigned to Detective Bill Wright. Anyone with info about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Wright at wrightb@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-29811 Assault.