OTHELLO, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to take two juveniles into custody after someone was shot at a Pik-a-Pop in Othello, according to police reports. A 25-year-old from Coulee Dam had reportedly been shot at the convenience store around 12:43 a.m. on November 16.
The victim was taken independently to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Othello Police Department. They were then transferred to another facility and are reportedly currently in critical condition.
OPD reports finding bullet casings at the scene and the collection of witness statements and video footage. Based on this evidence, investigators focused on a vehicle that went north on S 1st Avenue, according to OPD. Three juveniles were looked at as suspects.
Through collaboration between KPD, the Tri-City SWAT Team, the FBI and OPD, two of the three juveniles were taken into custody around the 200 block of S Harrison Street in Kennewick, just over 12 hours after the shooting. OPD is still looking for the third suspect, according to KPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 509-488-3314.
