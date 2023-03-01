KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has reportedly completed its investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera from Kennewick, following the arrest of two additional suspects, according to a news release. Rivera died on April 28, 2022 after being shot around N Rhode Island Court.
Two teenagers were arrested and charged with first-degree murder the following August, including 18-year-old Jacob Young Jr. and a 15-year-old from Pasco. KPD reports investigation continued, leading to two more arrest warrants. In total, four teenagers face first-degree murder charges for the death of Ricardo Rivera.
The U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested a 15-year-old in Burien on February 23, according to KPD. The remaining suspect was a 16-year-old in Pasco who turned himself in to police on March 1.
KPD now considers the investigation complete.
