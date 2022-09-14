PASCO, Wash.-
Two more teens have been charged for their connection to a shooting in Pasco on August, 6th, that left a 20 year old man dead and another person injured.
According to Franklin County Court documents Jaelin Tyrone Fields, 17, of Puyallup has been charged with 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He had an initial arraignment hearing on Tuesday, September, 14th. He is being charged as an adult, bond was set at $250,000.
A 15 year old juvenile suspect was also charged with 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.