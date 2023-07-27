MORROW COUNTY, ORE.- Morrow County Sheriff's Office investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured.
At 8:04 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting a potential drive-by shooting.
The shooting was in the Depot Lane Area just outside of Irrigon according to MCSO.
According to MCSO, when officers arrived two men were found to be injured by gunshot wounds.
One victim was Life-flighted to Tri-cities, and the second was transported to a nearby hospital.
Both victims have been released from the hospitals.
At this time MCSO believes this was not a random act of violence.
This is an ongoing investigation, If you have any information on this case please contact the Morrow County Sheriff's Office at (541) 676-5317
