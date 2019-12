BENTON CITY, Wash. - Two neighbors get into a fight, and one of them ends up arrested.

Benton County Sheriff's deputies say it happened last night in the area of 13th Street and Hazel Avenue.



They say Noe Ramos had a gun, and was headed out of his house. This, after Ramos picked a fight with his neighbor.



When deputies got there, Ramos put the gun down.



They arrested him for unlawful possession of a firearm.