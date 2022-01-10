OLYMPIA, WA - The 2022 legislative session begins today in Olympia.
Lawmakers will have 60 days to convene and pass new laws or change old ones before the session adjourns on March 10.
Republican-lead House Bill 1588 concerns police vehicular pursuits. Officers have the authority to engage in car chase when there is reasonable suspicion the suspect has violated the law so long as the officer does so safely. An example that could warrant a vehicular pursuit is if the suspect poses a threat to the safety of community which out ways the risks of a car chase.
This bill also applies if the car chase is necessary for apprehending them,. Officers must also consider weather, traffic, road conditions, and if there are minors in the suspects car - in order to do a car chase. A car chase needs to stop once it becomes dangerous. Additionally, an officer cannot fire a weapon at moving car unless it is to protect against an imminent threat.
Republican-lead House Bill 1589 concerns the use of force authorized in police. A peace officer can use physical force against someone when necessary to prevent against criminal conduct and protect against imminent threat of injury to officer (or another person). Officers can use deadly force against another person only when necessary to protect against imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to officer or another person. This applies when there's no alternative to the use of deadly force.
Before using force, an officer should exhaust de-escalation tactics like crisis intervention/mental health teams, taking as much time necessary, leaving area if there's no threat, or having help of back-up officers. The amount of force used should also be considered if person is pregnant, if its a minor, or vulnerable adult. The use of force should really only be used to protect someone's life.
House Bill 1594 does just that. It was drafted to repeal the Cares Fund.
"The committee even sees how it is unsustainable. It was also largely rejected by Washingtonians." said Rep. Peter Abbarno (R) of the 20th District.
HB 1597 would allow some Washington state residents to be exempt from contributing to the long-term care fund based on income. Furthermore, HB 1599 would actually allow recent college graduates to be exempt from the law as well.
"We don't want to fix this bill. We'd rather repeal it. But if it's going to stay in effect, we'd rather give more people the chance to opt out of it." said Abbarno.