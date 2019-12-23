KENNEWICK, WA - Two Orange Julius employees were arrested on Monday, Dec. 23 after an alleged staged robbery at the Columbia Center Mall.

At about 10:20 a.m., Kennewick Police officers responded to the mall, where 31-year-old Nadia Rodriguez, an Orange Julius employee, told police a man pushed her to the ground and stole her purse. Her purse held an Orange Julius deposit of several thousand dollars.

After reviewing surveillance footage and conducting further questioning, officers determined the robbery was staged. The man was identified as 19-year-old Raheem Mayberry, also an employee of Orange Julius.

Mayberry was arrested, the stolen money was recovered, and he was booked into the Benton County Jail for second degree theft. Rodriguez was also arrested and booked into jail for second degree theft and false reporting. This is still an active investigation.

