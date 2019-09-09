PASCO, WA - Pasco Police announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 9 that their officers recently made arrests in sex crime cases.

23-year-old Jesus Felizardo Serrano-Flores of Pasco and a 15-year-old Pasco boy were both arrested for their alleged involvement in a prostitution case involving a 13-year-old girl.

Serrano-Flores was booked into Franklin County Jail last Thursday on an investigative hold for Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor. The 15-year-old was taken to Juvenile Detention on Friday and booked for Promoting Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor.

Pasco Police says the investigations were done in a way that ensured the victim's safety and referred them to resources.