KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-Two people are dead after a four-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Easton on September 10.
According to the Washington State Patrol the cause of the crash was illegal crossing of the Interstate after two people attempting to walk across the road near milepost 70, about 13 miles west of Cle Elum, were hit by four cars.
The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene according to the WSP. None of the drivers or passengers in any of the four cars were injured.
The westbound lane of I-90 was blocked after the accident before traffic was rerouted through a detour by way of exit 70 back onto I-90.
As of 2:30 a.m. all westbound lanes of I-90 are reopened according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
