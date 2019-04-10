KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Clearwater Avenue just before noon Wednesday.
A mother and her daughter tried to run across Clearwater Ave. to catch a bus when they were struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.
Clearwater was blocked off near N. Colorado Street and traffic was rerouted once police responded to the scene.
Both victims are conscious, alert and talking at this time. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and they were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.