WAPATO -
Update 3/26/1:10 p.m.
Leon Perez was transported to Harbor View Medical Center and was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.
No charges pending.
Update 3/26/22 11:47 a.m.
Washington State Patrol released the names of the two drivers. Leon Perez, 20-years old, from Yakima was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Elizabeth Ramirez, 23-years old, from Toppenish was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
All charges are pending.
Update 3/26/22 5:30 a.m.
The roadway is now open.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One person is dead after a crash near Wapato. Washington State Patrol said an SUV was driving in the wrong direction on Eastbound I-82 and hit a white car.
The person driving the SUV was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the person in the other car died on scene. Each car only had the driver inside.
The Department of Transportation will close the interstate at exit 44 near Wapato for at least two to three hours.
