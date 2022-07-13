Two people flown to Harborview after crashing, US HWY 12 reopened

NACHES, Wash. -
US Hwy 12 closed following a serious injury crash this morning seven miles west of Naches, and eastbound near the Rimrock Retreat.
A semi and pickup crashed while passing each other on US 12.
The semi was heading eastbound on US 12 when its trailer crossed the centerline and hit the pickup truck heading westbound.
Both drivers had serious injuries and were airlifted from Yakima Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles. A tow truck was needed to free the semi-truck driver.
Washington state Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and are the only people involved in the crash.
An alert through the Washington Department of Transportation's app says crews expect to have the roadway reopened within the hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.