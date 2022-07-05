Two people found dead in their home in Union Gap on Monday night

UNION GAP, Wash.-
Union Gap Police were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Whatcom St. shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
The call came from family who were checking on their grandparents. When they arrived, they found 84-year old Jose Navarro and 87-year old Rafaela Guzman Navarro injured and unresponsive.
Paramedics were were called, unfortunately the couple was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is being investigated by Union Gap police as a homicide. if you have any information regarding
