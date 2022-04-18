Two people have minor injuries after a plane crash at the Richland Airport

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Port of Benton staff responded to a plane crash at the Richland Airport just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Port of Benton staff worked with the Richland Fire Department and the Richland Police Department to help the two people out of the plane.
P.O.B. says the pilot and the passenger were helped out of the crashed plane and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
P.O.B says the two people in the plane are doing well since the crash.
Port of Benton says it is unable to comment further as the National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation.
The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the crash.
