YAKIMA, Wash. -
Two people are recovering after a head-on crash causes one car to roll and close part of Tieton Dr. in Yakima Sunday night.
Yakima Police Department says one driver was distracted when they were reaching for their cell phone after dropping it by their feet. While reaching for the phone, they crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.
The crash caused one car to roll and send debris from both vehicles all over the road.
YPD says both drivers have minor injuries.
Tieton Dr. is now open this morning.
YPD wants to use this as a reminder that cell phones are not to be used while driving unless it is an emergency or you are qualify for exemption as a first responder.
Officers want to remind the public to drive careful, put the cell phones down, and just drive when behind the wheel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.