Two people in the hospital after and RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 11:00 a.m. to an RV fire in Kennewick.
The fire off W. Bonnie Ave sent two people to the hospital after their RV caught on fire Saturday morning.
According to Kennewick Deputy Fire Chief Michael Heffner, their injuries could be life threatening.
As of 11:50 a.m., the fire is out and crews on scene are mopping up.
The cause of fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
