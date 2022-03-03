SUNNYSIDE - Two people are recovering in the hospital this morning after a drive-by shooting in Sunnyside just after 9 p.m.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office said a car slowed down in front of a house and two people in the car shot the two people at the house.
The car with the shooters drove away from the scene. The two people who were shot got in their car to leave the house but crashed into some trees, knocking out the power.
YCSO says the two people who were shot were taken to the hospital for their injuries from being shot and crashing their car. Deputies say they are in serious condition, but are expected to recover.
Deputies say they don't have much info about the shooters but believe the shooting is gang related.
If anyone has any information, YCSO says to give them a call at 509-574-2500.
This is a developing story so as more information becomes available this story will be updated.
