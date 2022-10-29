Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash

NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits.
According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
Both drivers were transported to Kadlec.
This is a developing story. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
