GILLIAM COUNTY, OR - Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-84 near milepost 119 in Gilliam County at 5:44 a.m. Sunday morning..
29-year-old Josue Amando Lopez-Munoz of Prosser, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he hit a PT Cruiser driven by 33-year-old Anita Dugger.
Lopez-Munoz and Dugger were both pronounced dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in the PT Cruiser, was flown to the Dalles and then taken to a hospital in Portland.
No word yet on his condition.