YAKIMA, Wash. -
Two people have been sentenced to prison time for stealing hunting gear and firearms in November 2021.
Nicole Thompson, 43 from Anacortes, was charged with possession of stolen property, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen a firearm. She was sentenced to four years in prison.
Travis Shipman-Lockrem, 38 from La Conner, was charged with possession of stolen property, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
A hunter on Tieton Reservoir Road ad reported his rifle was stolen and inside a vehicle. The vehicle was pulled over when Thompson and Shipman-Lockrem admitted to stealing gear and firearms from cars across the state.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office was able to solve six cases and recover ten firearms and hunting gear during the investigation.
