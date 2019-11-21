RICHLAND, WA - On Thursday, Nov. 21 around noon, two people reported seeing a cougar roaming on the Meadow Springs Golf Course in Richland.

The reports came in an hour apart from each other. Richland Police and Fish and Wildlife checked out the area shortly after the sightings were reported, which was Hole 2 by the green condos.

The first sighting happened around 11:30 a.m. One woman said she saw the cougar chasing a coyote. A club member who was golfing said he saw it in a tree.

Police say it's unusual to get sightings in that part of Richland.

"This is only the second time since I've been in Richland I've received cougar calls in this area," said Todd Sharpe with RPD.

Fish and Wildlife says they saw no evidence of any cougar in the area.

Earlier this week, another sighting was reported at a different area of Meadow Springs, but it turned out to be a coyote.

Fish and Wildlife says they've gotten more calls lately from people claiming to have seen cougars; however, they also say they haven't seen any in person, and see no reason for concern right now.

If you do happen to come across a cougar, they ask you to stay calm, keep your distance, and give them a call at 1-800-283-7803.