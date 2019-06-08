KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police responded to reports of gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the Three City Sports Bar in Kennewick.

That's when they found 36-year-old Lamar Turner with multiple gun shot wounds in his leg, pelvis and elbow. Turner was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was also reported that 27-year-old Juvenal Torres checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. Police are investigating whether these two shootings are related.

Officers believe the suspect is known by the victims and that the public is not in danger.