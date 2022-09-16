SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
A two car crash sends one person to a hospital in Sunnyside and another to Kadlec Regional Medical Center via life flight.
Sgt. Wes Rasmussen with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office tells us a 20-year-old woman driving with a 4-year-old who is said to be transported as well, but is not hurt.
According to Sgt. Rasmussen, the woman was heading east on Stove Rd stopped at the intersection.
The driver of the other car had the right away, but still crashed. They have been transported to the hospital in Sunnyside.
We're told traffic is slow moving and Stove Rd and Waneta Rd. should be cleared within the hour.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
