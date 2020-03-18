YAKIMA, WA – The Yakima Health District was notified on March 18, 2020 of four new presumptive positive cases in Yakima County. This brings the total count to five confirmed cases and four presumptive positives. Two of these presumptive positive cases are employees at healthcare facilities. Potential exposure dates at Generations OB/Gyn Clinic were between March 8, 2020 and March 12, 2020. Potential exposure dates at Children’s Village were between March 9, 2020 and March 11, 2020.

The Children’s Village employee had limited contact with patients. These Children’s Village patients are in the process of being identified and contacted. Out of an abundance of caution, the Yakima Health District is notifying the public of these potential exposure sites to protect the health of our community.

The Yakima Health District is advising that anyone who was at either the Generations OB/Gyn Clinic [3003 Tieton Drive, Suite 230, Yakima, WA 98902] or Children’s Village [3801 Kern Rd. Yakima, WA 98902 ] during the previously mentioned dates monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath through March 26th. Any person who becomes symptomatic should stay at home and self-manage symptoms for seven days after the onset of symptoms or 72 hours after symptoms subside- whichever is longer. If symptoms become worse, individuals should contact their primary care provider for advice.

“We know that having a COVID-19 exposure at an OB/Gyn clinic and a community sanctuary for children with special health care needs is worrisome and we are working diligently to ensure that the healthcare facilities follow proper infection prevention measures and that the families receive the information needed related to this possible exposure.” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer for the Yakima Health District.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a new virus called SARS-CoV-2. Symptoms of COVID-19 commonly include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people with COVID19 will have mild to moderate symptoms but some people may get sicker and may need to be hospitalized. Those most at risk for more severe symptoms include those older than 60, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath it is advised to stay at home and self-isolate while your symptoms subside.

Protect yourself, your loved ones and the community from COVID-19 by doing the following:

• If you are sick, for any reason, stay at home

• Limit your interactions and practice social distancing avoid all events with large crowds and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet when in public. Work with your family, workplace, school and the rest of the community to limit your activities in the upcoming weeks.

• Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older, pregnant, or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.

• Before visiting family in hospitals, long term care facilities or nursing homes check on the facility’s current visitor restrictions.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Call ahead and do not go to the emergency room unless seriously ill. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

• Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Follow only trusted news sources such as the Washington State Department of Health and the Yakima Health District for the most up-to-date information.