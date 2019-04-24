PROSSER, WA- The National Archery in Schools Program's National Tournament takes place in Salt Lake City Utah this weekend. Two Whistran Elementary students will be competing in the tournament.

The boys are 4th grader Jimmy Park and 5th grader Kevin Gomez both qualified in last months state tournament in West Richland. This isn't the first time Gomez has qualified. Gomez participated in last years national tournament as well. The boys coach Wendy Applegate loves that archery is giving them a chance to see a new state.

"It just makes me feel very proud to see that we have kids that are going further with their skills and can get an experience that not many people can get," said Applegate.