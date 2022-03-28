RICHLAND, WA - Two Torbett KinderCare in Richland employees were placed on administrative leave for a video posted on social media. The video shows one employee pouring water on one of the kids while she's sleeping.
The girl's mom, Zuleyka Medina, says she was sitting with her sister scrolling through Facebook when she came across the video.
Her sister asked her if that was her daughter and when they began watching the video, they realized it was her.
Medina says she had planned on going to the daycare Monday morning when she got a call from the director, letting her know that the employee who poured the water on her daughter and the one who filmed it, were placed on administrative leave.
Although, Medina believes this may not be the first time this has happened. She says her daughter's been potty trained for almost a full year and was sent home several times for having, what she was told, were accidents.
Medina says, "So I would Talk to the teachers and ask why she was peeing her pants and they would say, she doesn't want to listen. She doesn't want to take naps. She doesn't want to clean up."
A parent of children at KinderCare says they received an email notifying them of the incident.
I reached out to KinderCare for comment, they said in part, "The teachers' actions do not reflect our company's values or training. We take all concerns seriously and have a specific protocol we follow when a concern is raised... The teachers involved are no longer KinderCare employees."
According to KinderCare's communications office, the employees resigned this morning.
Child Protective Services, licensing and the daycare center are investigating the incident.
As of Monday afternoon, the video had 1,600 shares and over 800 comments.
