SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore.-Westbound lanes of I-84 will be closed from Biggs Junction to Celilo on Monday, August 28, while two semi trucks are removed from the Columbia River.
The trucks crashed in separate accidents over the weekend and tow trucks and special equipment, including cranes are needed to remove the trucks from the water according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
One truck reportedly crashed on Friday and the second crashed at the same site on Saturday. The exact causes of the crashes is under investigation.
The ODOT is hoping to have the roadway reopened as safely and quickly as possible, with the closure expected to last for at least a few hours. Drivers heading west on I-84 should check Tripcheck.com for the latest updates and detour information.
