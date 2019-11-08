MORROW COUNTY, WA - Two people suffered serious injuries after a single car rollover on I-84 early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, November 7 at about 2:00 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 151.

Initial investigation revealed that Jason Michael Gentilini, 29, of Beaverton and Ariel Leigh Holien, 28, of Hillsboro, were traveling eastbound on I-84 in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee when, for unknown reasons, the Jeep drifted off the interstate and began to roll. OSP is still investigating which person was driving.

Holien was flown by helicopter to Virginia Mason Medical Center then to Haborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

Gentilini was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center by ambulance and then to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with serious injuries.

OSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle before the crash to contact the Oregon State Police and refer to Sergeant Placido Lopez.