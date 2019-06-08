KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police responded to reports of gunshots around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the Three City Sports Bar in Kennewick.

That's when they found 36 year old Lamar Turner with multiple gun shot wounds in his leg pelvis and elbow. Turner was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

It was also reported that 27 year old Juvenal Torres checked himself into a hospital as well. Officers believe the suspect is known by the victims and that the public is not in danger.