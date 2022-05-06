SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -
UPDATE: 6:22 p.m.
The festival has been closed.
One witness, Benancio Garcia III was running his campaign office table around the area at the time. He tells us that after hearing approximately eight shots, he went to see if he could help police. Garcia said he instead came across a victim, who he assisted with a tourniquet until medics arrived.
May 6, 2022, 4:57 p.m.
An NBC Right Now staff member reported that two people were shot around the Cinco de Mayo festival in Sunnyside on May 6, 2022.
It is reported that one person was shot by the ferris wheel and another was shot on the rock climb. Shots have also been reported at the Safeway next door.
Multiple agencies are currently responding. We are awaiting confirmation from police.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
