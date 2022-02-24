KENNEWICK, WA - During Wednesday's Kennewick School Board meeting, a parent and student from Southridge High School voiced the need for resources for LGBTQ students in Kennewick schools.
Aurora Solis, a sophomore, says she face discrimination every day and wants to work for change.
Her friend, Grace Blethen syas, "I want to help other people that are going through things that Aurora and I go through."
Their started off running the Equity Club at Southridge High School. Now, they hope students to come feel safe in their school.
Grace's mother, Zanna Grandinetti says she she wants to be there for her daughter. They have been working with Kennewick School District to express the exact needs.
Currently, Kennewick School District has Non-Discriminatory policies in place but none that specifically make transgender students feel safe.
Grace and Aurora expressed the discrimination they face daily and they want others to know they are not alone.
"There is support out there. There's resources and there's always helplines if you need them," Aurora said.
Brian Leavitt, Director for Student Services with KSD, says he works to implement new policies and allow for all students to feel safe and have all teachers know the students' needs.
For a list of full KSD Policies, click here
