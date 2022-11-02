MOSES LAKE, Wash.-
Moses Lake Police Officers responded to the 3000 block of Road H northeast for reports of shots fired around 6 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, October, 30.
A 20-year-old victim found with multiple gunshot wounds died at the scene, a 17-year-old male was also shot.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, two juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
One suspect was arrest early in the morning on October, 31, on Westshore Drive in Moses Lake.
A second suspect was arrested in Ephrata when he turned himself in.
The two juvenile suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and theft of a firearm.
Moses Lake Police say the shooting appears to have been a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
