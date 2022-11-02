LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Charles Bergman was located by the U.S. Marshall in New Stanton, Pennsylvania where he was taken into custody after being wanted for murder. On Thursday, the body Bergman's wife was found in rural Lincoln County. Early on Friday, LCSO said Bergman was wanted in her murder. Bergman will be extradited to Washington. Last Updated: Sept. 23 at 10:30 p.m. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said Charles Bregman is wanted in the murder of his wife, Theresa. Deputies said they have issued a nationwide warrant for Charles Bergman and are still looking for him. Theresa Bergman's body was found in rural Lincoln County on Sept. 22. Deputies are still asking for the community's help in locating Charles Bergman. Bergman was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevy Impala with Washington license plate # BLU5395. Deputies said should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, but we request anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 509-725-3501 or dial 911.