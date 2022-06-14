Two suspects hit a Richland police officer with their car as they fled a scene on Monday

Courtesy: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. - On Monday June 13, the Richland Police Department responded to a report of theft.

When officers arrived to the 2900 block of Queensgate Dr. they came in contact with the male who they identified as 26-year-old Noah Detloff. 

According to Richland Police, Detloff tried to escape during the investigation and the physical struggle continued throughout a parking lot where a car was waiting for the suspect. 

Detloff managed to get inside the car, being driven by a female, and fled the scene. One officer was hit while the suspects drove off.

The officer was not seriously injured, but did receive medical attention at a nearby hospital. 

Police urges anyone with information about Detloff or the female driver to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information comes in. 