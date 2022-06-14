Two suspects hit a Richland police officer with their car as they fled a scene on Monday

RICHLAND, Wash. - On Monday June 13, the Richland Police Department responded to a report of theft.
When officers arrived to the 2900 block of Queensgate Dr. they came in contact with the male who they identified as 26-year-old Noah Detloff.
According to Richland Police, Detloff tried to escape during the investigation and the physical struggle continued throughout a parking lot where a car was waiting for the suspect.
Detloff managed to get inside the car, being driven by a female, and fled the scene. One officer was hit while the suspects drove off.
The officer was not seriously injured, but did receive medical attention at a nearby hospital.
Police urges anyone with information about Detloff or the female driver to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as more information comes in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.