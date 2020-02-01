Two taken to hospital after Mabton hit and run

MABTON, WA - State troopers are looking for a driver accused of a hit and run in Mabton that sent two to the hospital today.

It happened around 11 in the morning. Troopers say the driver was going southbound on State Route 241 approaching State Route 22 when they ran a stop sign.

The other car was headed eastbound on SR 22 at SR 241.

After the driver crashed into the other car, troopers say they got out and ran away.

Three people were in the car that was hit, and two were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Troopers say the suspect's car is a white Honda Civic or Accord.

If you know anything, please contact Washington State Patrol.