RICHLAND, WA - Charges are pending for two teenage girls after investigators say they stole a red Subaru and crashed it into a home in the 300 block of Catskill Street in Richland.

Just before 10:30 this morning, Richland Police responded to a hit and run. At about the same time, officers were told a car had been stolen from Leslie Groves Park.

Officers quickly learned these two calls were related and took the two girls into custody, later releasing them to their parents.

Both the car and the house had significant damage.