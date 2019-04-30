KENNEWICK, WA - Two teenagers are in jail after a 16-year-old was assaulted and robbed Tuesday morning in Kennewick, Kennewick police say.

On Tuesday, April 30 at about 6:55 a.m., Kennewick officers were responded to the intersection of W. Albany Ave. and N. Sheppard Pl. for a report of a man who assaulted a 16-year-old near a bus stop. Officers arrived and tried to reach the suspect, 18-year-old Tut Deng who was laying on the ground when Deng's sister, 18-year-old Nyamal Deng ran out and allegedly tried to prevent officers from reaching Tut.

While Nyamal was being placed under arrest for Obstructing a Public Servant, Tut Deng allegedly jumped up and charged at officers with fists clinched trying to assault them. Officers had to use baton strikes to stop the assault and take Tut Deng into custody.

During the investigation after, it was found that Tut had stolen a backpack from the 16-year-old man by allegedly hitting him several times with closed fists. Thankfully, the 16-year-old only suffered minor injuries and officers were able to return his backpack.

Tut Deng was medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Resisting Arrest. His sister Nyamal Deng was booked on charges of Obstructing a Public Servant.

