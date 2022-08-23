KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department have arrested two young men in connection with the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in April 2022, who have both been charged with first degree murder.
Arrest warrants were issued on August 22, and the two were arrested the next day. Jacob Young Jr, 18, was arrested at a home in the 1900 block of Arrowhead Avenue. With collaboration from the Pasco Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old was arrested at a home in Pasco, around the 900 block of Beech Avenue.
The investigation into the murder is ongoing.
