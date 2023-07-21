YAKIMA, Wash.- According to Yakima Police Department Chief Matthew Murray on Twitter, two teens died in an incident involving guns on Friday near Lions Park.

Officers responded to a call at 3:47 p.m. to a house in Yakima where they found the teens, one boy and one girl, dead upon their arrival.

Murray says there is no threat to the community.

The Yakima Police Department is investigating and will not have more information until next week.