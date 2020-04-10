KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Criminal Investigations Division began investigating this incident on the morning of April 8, 2020. Through their on-going investigation, they were able to identify Blake Sickler (27) as a suspect and develop probable cause that evidence from the burglary would be found at 119 and 121 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA. On April 9, 2020 detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for these two properties.
Later that afternoon, on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT Team members from surrounding agencies assisted the Kennewick Police Department by clearing the properties and making them safe for the Kennewick detectives to search. During the search of the properties detectives located several firearms that had been taken in the burglary.
With evidence located at the properties and additional investigation detective were able to identify Timothy Horton as a suspect and develop 710 S Union, Kennewick, WA as a location were additional evidence would be located. A few hours after the initial search warrants on N. Volland the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team again assisted the Kennewick Police Department by making the property safe for detectives to search. During this search detectives located additional evidence related to the burglary.
Detectives located and arrested both Blake Sickler and Timothy Horton. They were transported to the Kennewick Police Department for interviews and later booked at the Benton County Jail for 1st Degree Burglary.
This is an on-going investigation. Additional evidence located at these three locations will be processed and investigated with the intent of recovering additional property and holding any additional suspects accountable.