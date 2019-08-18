YAKIMA, WA - The two victims of Saturday night's 8th Street shooting have been identified.

Yakima Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of N. 8th St. around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. 18-year-old Amador Ruiz was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Sunday and is reported to be in critical but stable condition there.

Soon after, police learned a second person who also had a gunshot wound went to a local hospital. 18-year-old Alec Martinez-Gonzalez was treated and released.

No suspect(s) in the shooting of Ruiz and Martinez-Gonzalez have been identified yet. Yakima Police continue to investigate the incident.

A neighbor in the area who chose to remain anonymous explains what she saw after she heard shots.

"There was two shots fired, some people were screaming, and then a person running down the alley jumping in a car and leaving."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free at p3intel.com/.