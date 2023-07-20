ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Two fires along I-82 at MP 6 near Ellensburg has closed lanes heading both directions according to a Facebook post from the Washington State Department of Transportation on Thursday.

WSDOT says traffic is being directed through Thrall Road onto SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon.

Eastbound lanes are also closed at MP 20.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.