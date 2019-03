YAKIMA, WA - Two women are hospitalized after a shooting in Yakima on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Yakima Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1700 block of South 8th Avenue.

The women were taken to Seattle hospitals for treatment and their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if you know any information, you are asked to contact the police department.

We will update this article when more information comes out.