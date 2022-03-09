SPOKANE, Wash. —
A federal jury has convicted 37-year-old James Cloud from White Swan on four counts of first degree murder, two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, carjacking, kidnapping a minor and assault with a dangerous weapon. Cloud faces a life sentence and will be sentenced July 26, 2022 in Yakima.
Trial lasted over a week in Spokane, where evidence was presented suggesting Cloud was involved in several murders on June 8, 2019, then held a person at gunpoint, stole a vehicle and fled.
On the same day as the jury verdicts for James Cloud, 35-year-old Donovan Cloud from Lyle pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in relation to the June 8 events. He faces 22-27 years in custody, with sentencing the same day as James Cloud.
Both men are enrolled members of the Yakama Nation.
“In a safe and strong Eastern Washington, there is accountability for even the worst acts of inhumanity. After years of tireless investigation, hard-fought litigation, and detailed preparation, justice has finally been served for the victims of James Cloud and Donovan Cloud,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “The people of the Yakama Nation can rest easier tonight knowing that James Cloud and Donovan Cloud will no longer roam their streets and endanger them.”
