YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Negotiations between two separate fruit packing companies in Yakima, Washington and their employees are at a standstill over compensation. Employees at fruit packing companies Matson Fruit and Columbia Reach Fruit have been demanding higher pay since the strikes started last month. Matson Fruit has announced Monday that it would have answers in July for its workers while Columbia Reach Fruit has proposed a bonus program. Employees at both companies have argued that other companies in the state have provided some form of extra compensation to their workers.